"Nyay Yatra's overwhelming reception in Nagaland, Manipur has unsettled BJP": Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that the success of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Nagaland and Manipur has unsettled the BJP and the FIR filed by the Jorhat police against some individuals who took part in Yatra organisers exposes "fear of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma".

ANI | Updated: 19-01-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 22:47 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that the success of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Nagaland and Manipur has unsettled the BJP and the FIR filed by the Jorhat police against some individuals who took part in Yatra exposes "fear of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma". Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that Rahul Gandhi's commitment towards the nation will remain unshaken.

"Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra's overwhelming reception in Nagaland and Manipur has unsettled the BJP government. Anticipating similar support in Assam, the Assam government has reacted in an undemocratic way. CM Himanta, fearing exposure of his administration's shortcomings, imposed restrictions and filed an FIR against Rahul Gandhi's march for justice," Chief Minister posted on X. "This act of fear validates Rahul Gandhi's claim about Assam's leadership being corrupt. Yet, Rahul Gandhi's commitment remains unshaken - he vows to persevere until justice prevails," he added.

Terming Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma "the most corrupt Chief Minister of the country", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the Assam CM can give guidance to other Chief Ministers of the BJP on how to carry out corruption in their respective states. Rahul Gandhi also stated that Chief Minister Sarma follows direct orders from the Centre and Assam is being directly run by the BJP-led Centre.

Addressing the public in Lakhimpur, Rahul Gandhi said, "We say that Assam will not be run from Delhi, it will be run from here. Your (Assam) CM is the most corrupt CM in the country. He can teach other BJP Chief Ministers to commit corruption. Don't think he works for Assam. Whatever Modi says, he follows it by giving him a salute." The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, rolled into Assam on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

