Carnage in Gaza: ‘How much is enough?’ asks UN Assembly President

UN News | Updated: 20-01-2024 03:11 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 03:11 IST
The President of the UN General Assembly on Friday reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages as the "only credible course of action" to address the conflict. Addressing the 19th Non-Aligned Summit in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, President Dennis Francis urged the bloc of 120 nations to exert its influence to bring an end to the "carnage" in the war-ravaged enclave. "That situation behoves us to ask; we must ask: how much is enough? And does the very concept of enough even exist in this setting?" "I renew the demand for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and for the release of all hostages. This stands as the only credible course of action to authentically address – let alone resolve – this conflict," he said. Having witnessed cycles of war spanning several decades, the veteran diplomat, who hails from Trinidad and Tobago, firmly believes the only viable pathway for both Israelis and Palestinians to achieve their fundamental right to peace is through a negotiated political solution, based on the two-State solution. Tweet URL > UN_PGA "As President of the General Assembly, I will support and encourage any and all initiatives to that end. You can count on me to remain steadfast in that commitment," he added. ## Non-Aligned Movement The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) originated during the Cold War in 1961, as a response to the binary global power struggle. Leaders of newly independent countries sought a neutral stance, avoiding alignment with either the US or Soviet bloc. It aimed to promote cooperation, peace, and development among nations beyond the superpower struggle. ## Guterres to speak on Saturday UN Secretary-General António Guterres is expected to address the NAM Summit on Saturday. He is also scheduled to address the Third South Summit of the Heads of States and Governments of the Group of 77 plus China, also being held in Kampala, according to his Spokesperson. The UN chief is expected to emphasize the critical role that both the NAM and the G77 plus China play in fostering international cooperation, at a moment of deep division and rising geopolitical tensions. His messages will focus on multilateralism and renewed efforts for peace, financing for sustainable development and climate action, and the need for institutional reform. General Assembly President Dennis Francis addresses the NAM Summit.

