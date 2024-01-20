Left Menu

AAP leaders discuss LS poll candidates for Punjab at meeting in Kejriwal's residence
A meeting of AAP leaders to discuss its Lok Sabha poll candidates in Punjab was underway at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here on Saturday.

Apart from Kejriwal, the party's national convener, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other party leaders were present at the meeting.

The AAP and Congress, both partners of the opposition INDIA bloc, have been holding talks for seat sharing in Lok Sabha polls in states, including Delhi and Punjab.

However, sources in both parties have claimed that their state units were not in favour of any alliance with one another for the elections.

The meeting held at Kejriwal's residence was called to discuss the names of party candidates in Punjab, said AAP leaders.

