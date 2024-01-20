Left Menu

Odisha: Former MLA Jaynarayan Mohanty dies

20-01-2024
Senior BJP leader and former MLA Jaynarayan Mohanty passed away on Saturday after prolonged illness, family members said.

Mohanty, 73, is survived by two sons and a daughter.

He breathed his last at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, where he was undergoing treatment for kidney ailments and diabetes, they said.

Mohanty was elected twice as MLA from the Jaleswar assembly constituency – in 1995 and 2000 – as a Congress candidate.

He had joined the BJP in 2019.

