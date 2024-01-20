Left Menu

Cong condemns attack on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam, accuses BJP of trampling people's rights

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 14:13 IST
Cong condemns attack on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam, accuses BJP of trampling people's rights
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Saturday condemned the attack on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam ''by BJP goons'' and accused the ruling party in the state of seeking to ''trample and demolish'' every right and justice guaranteed by the Constitution to the people of India.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the party will not be cowed down by such tactics aimed at intimidating its workers and leaders.

''We strongly condemn the shameful attack on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra vehicles and tearing of the Congress party's banners and posters by BJP goons in Lakhimpur, Assam,'' he said in a post on X.

''In the last 10 years, the BJP has attempted to trample and demolish every right and justice guaranteed by the Constitution to the people of India. It wants to subjugate their voices, thereby hijacking democracy,'' he added.

Kharge said the Congress will not be cowed down by this tactic of attack and intimidation ''by the BJP government in Assam, which is responsible for this''.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal also shared a video of the purported attack and said, ''Want more evidence of how scared 'MostCorrupt' CM Himanta is of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra? Look at his goons vandalise our Congress posters and vehicles!'' ''He's so rattled because of the huge impact the Yatra is making, he will stoop to any level,'' he said.

The Congress alleged that banners and posters welcoming its 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' to Assam's North Lakhimpur town, through which it will pass on Saturday, have been vandalised.

The Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, is on its third day's journey in the state and will pass through several parts of the Lakhimpur district, including the headquarters town of North Lakhimpur, before entering Arunachal Pradesh later in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Mother and son survive Zambia's deadly cholera outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
4
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024