No decision yet on declaring govt holiday on Jan 22: K'taka CM Siddaramaiah

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference in Bengaluru today, Vijayendra said the Karnataka government should consider declaring a holiday on January 22 in view of Lord Ramas connection with the state as Kishkindha Kshetra is in Hampi in Vijayanagara district.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-01-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 15:26 IST
No decision yet on declaring govt holiday on Jan 22: K'taka CM Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Image Credit: Wikipedia
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said no decision has been taken on declaring a government holiday on January 22 when the consecration of Ram Temple will be performed in Ayodhya.

Reacting to BJP’s demand for a holiday on January 22, Siddaramaiah said he has not yet seen the request letter.

''No, not yet. We will see. I have not yet seen the letter. We will see it,'' Siddaramaiah told reporters when he was informed that the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Pujari had written a letter to him in this regard.

The chief minister was also informed that BJP state president B Y Vijayendra had put forth a similar demand.

''Not yet. We will see. I have not yet seen the letter. Let’s see,'' the chief minister added.

When asked whether he would go to Ayodhya, Siddaramaiah said, ''Why are you repeating this question when I have already said that I will go there some other day.'' The chief minister had earlier said that he would visit Ayodhya but not on January 22. He had even accused the BJP of politicising the Ram temple issue for electoral gain.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference in Bengaluru today, Vijayendra said the Karnataka government should consider declaring a holiday on January 22 in view of Lord Rama's connection with the state as Kishkindha Kshetra is in Hampi in Vijayanagara district. According to the epic Ramayana, Kishkindha Kshetra was the Monkey Kingdom.

The Anjanadri Hill in neigbouring Koppal district was the birthplace of Hanuman, the ardent devotee of Lord Rama.

''The consecration of the temple is a historic occasion not just for India but across the globe as many countries are jubilant about it,'' the Shikaripura MLA said.

Vijayendra also asked the state government to be on alert to thwart any attempt to create disturbance and untoward incidents to disrupt festivities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

