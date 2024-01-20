Congress alleges its workers assaulted, vehicles vandalised during Nyay Yatra in Assam

The Congress on Saturday alleged that its workers were assaulted, their vehicles vandalised and banners torn in Assam's North Lakhimpur town, through which the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra proceeded.

State Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah said that on Friday night all hoardings and posters put up to welcome the Yatra in the town were torn and party members who had gone to put up the banners were beaten up.

''Two vehicles used by the party to carry the displays were also damaged by miscreants, who also threatened Congress workers of dire consequences if they did not leave at once,'' he alleged.

''We have filed two police complaints -- one over beating our workers and damaging the vehicles, and the other over tearing up the posters,'' he said.

Borah claimed that the car in which the miscreants arrived at the spot belonged to a person who is known to be close to the local BJP MLA.

The Congress also shared a video of some persons tearing down posters with Congress leaders' photos.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)