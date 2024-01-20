BJP dividing country in name of caste, creed, religion: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of ''dividing the country in the name of caste, creed and religion'', asserting that his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', which entered Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday, was aimed at uniting the people. While interacting with the residents of Doimukh, he alleged that the BJP ''instigates people to fight among themselves in the name of religion and language''.

''The BJP works for the interest of a few businessmen, not for the interest of the people who are suffering a lot. The Congress, on the other hand, works to unite the people and for their betterment,'' Gandhi said from the top of a vehicle in which he was travelling as part of the yatra.

The Congress leader said the 6,713-km-long 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', which began from Manipur on January 14 and will culminate in Mumbai on March 20, is aimed at ''raising the sufferings of the people of the northeast region''.

''We gave statehood to Arunachal Pradesh and our party is always ready to raise the issues of the poor and to work for the betterment of the youth, women and weaker sections of the society,'' Gandhi said.

He also questioned the BJP for the ''huge unemployment'' among the youth in the country.

''In the BJP regime, neither the government was ready to hear the people's grievances nor did the media raise their issues. During the yatra, I am travelling for several hours from morning to evening and stopping at places to hear the pain and sufferings of the people,'' he said.

Addressing a public meeting at the Mallo Tarin government higher secondary school ground later in the evening, the Congress MP blamed the BJP-RSS for the ''civil war''-like situation in Manipur.

He said the Congress’ fight is ''against the BJP-RSS ideology''.

“The BJP and the RSS have been playing divisive politics by creating hatred among religions, dislike among languages, infighting among states of the country, and their main aim is to empty the coffers of the country,” he alleged.

He claimed that the ruling BJP in Manipur ''set the state on fire'' and ''handed over funds to a few businessmen''. Manipur has been rocked by ethnic violence since May last year and over 180 people were killed.

Gandhi said that the main idea of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' was to ''open shops of love in the market of hatred''.

The Congress leader also said he decided to start the yatra from the North East as the region is ''facing unprecedented price rise and unemployment''. Earlier, Gandhi was received by Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Nabam Tuki at the Gumto check gate in Papum Pare district, where the flag handover ceremony was held as part of the yatra.

The flag handover ceremony was held between Tuki and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Borah in the presence of senior party leaders from both states.

Adorned with traditional ''Nyishi'' headgear, Gandhi went to Doimukh along with hundreds of party workers, where he addressed a public rally.

From Doimukh, he reached Naharlagun by bus and interacted with street vendors there, party sources said.

The Congress MP will leave the state capital on Sunday morning through Hollongi.

