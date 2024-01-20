Left Menu

Congo's Tshisekedi sworn in for second term as president, promising to unite, secure the nation

His first inauguration in 2019 marked Congos first democratic transfer of power since the countrys independence from Belgium in 1960.Tshisekedi won reelection with more than 70 of the vote, according to the election commission. Voter turnout was 40, the election commission said.

Congo's Tshisekedi sworn in for second term as president, promising to unite, secure the nation
President Felix Tshisekedi of Democratic Republic of the Congo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi was sworn in Saturday following a disputed December election, promising to unite the Central African country during his second five-year term and to protect lives in the conflict-hit eastern region.

“I am taking back the baton of command that you entrusted to me. We want a more united, stronger and prosperous Congo,” Tshikedi, 60, said during the inauguration ceremony attended by several heads of state. His first inauguration in 2019 marked Congo's first democratic transfer of power since the country's independence from Belgium in 1960.

Tshisekedi won reelection with more than 70% of the vote, according to the election commission. However, opposition candidates and their supporters questioned the validity of the election, which was mired in logistical problems. Many polling stations were late in opening or didn't open at all while some lacked materials. Voter turnout was 40%, the election commission said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

