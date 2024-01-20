Left Menu

MP: 108 visually impaired persons to recite Ramayan at BJP headquarters

The recitation of Akhand Ramayan Path will start at 11 AM on Sunday and conclude on Monday, with fire ritual havan and puja, BJPs office in-charge Raghvendra Sharma said on Saturday.He said the participants would read Ramayan in braille.The event will be organised at the temple situated on the premises of the BJP state office, he said.

As many as 108 visually-impaired persons will recite Ramayan on the premises of the Madhya Pradesh BJP headquarters here for 24 hours to mark the consecration of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22. ''The recitation of 'Akhand Ramayan Path' will start at 11 AM on Sunday and conclude on Monday, with fire ritual (havan) and puja,'' BJP's office in-charge Raghvendra Sharma said on Saturday.

He said the participants would read Ramayan in braille.

The event will be organised at the temple situated on the premises of the BJP state office, he said. Sharma also said a big screen would be put up at the party office to telecast the Ayodhya ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

