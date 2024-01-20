Left Menu

Scores of activists from ST community join BJP in J-K's Udhampur

Addressing the newcomers, Mankotia expressed confidence in the BJPs appeal across all communities and attributed it to the partys commendable actions. He asserted the BJP is poised to dominate the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with widespread support.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-01-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 22:23 IST
Scores of activists from ST community join BJP in J-K's Udhampur
  • Country:
  • India

Scores of activists from the Scheduled Tribes (ST) community joined the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Saturday.

They joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Udhampur district party chief Arun Gupta and former MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia.

The joining witnessed key figures from the Gujjar and Bakerwal Community, including retired officers Bashir Ahmed Sumbria, Babur Chandel and Yasser Chandel, besides others.

Welcoming the new members, Gupta reiterated the BJP's dedication to the betterment of all segments of the society particularly those neglected by other political parties for decades. Addressing the newcomers, Mankotia expressed confidence in the BJP's appeal across all communities and attributed it to the party's commendable actions. He asserted the BJP is poised to dominate the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with widespread support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
2
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
3
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global
4
National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024