Congress alleges attack on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra vehicles in Assam

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 22:52 IST
The Congress on Saturday alleged that the vehicles taking part in its Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam were attacked and banners torn ''by BJP goons'' in North Lakhimpur, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying they will not be cowed down by such intimidating tactics.

Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah said that on Friday night all hoardings and posters put up to welcome the Yatra in the town through which it was to pass on Saturday were torn and party members who had gone to put them up were thrashed. The Assam DGP, however, said no vehicles were targeted and the yatra peacefully entered Arunachal Pradesh.

''Two vehicles used by the party to carry the displays were also damaged by miscreants, who also threatened Congress workers of dire consequences if they did not leave at once,'' Borah alleged.

''We have filed two police complaints -- one over the beating of our workers and damage to vehicles, and the other over tearing up of posters,'' he said.

Borah claimed that the car in which the attackers arrived at the spot belonged to a person who is known to be close to the local BJP MLA.

The Congress also shared a video that purportedly showed some persons tearing down posters with Congress leaders' photos.

