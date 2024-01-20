Left Menu

BJP appoints eight incharges in West Bengal ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday appointed Lok Sabha incharge for 5 Lok Sabha constituencies.

ANI | Updated: 20-01-2024 23:13 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 23:13 IST
BJP appoints eight incharges in West Bengal ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday appointed Lok Sabha incharge for 5 Lok Sabha constituencies. As per a BJP circular, Majumdar has appointed Agun Roy as in-charge of Alipurduar. Partha Majumdar as Joint Incharge for Maldaha Uttar, Pritam Dutta as Joint Incharge for Diamond Harbour, and Shyamal Bose as Incharge Howrah. Meanwhile, Malay Singha and Ajit Singha Sardar have been appointed Jhargram Incharge and Joint Incharge, respectively. Sukhamay Satpati and Arijit Das have been appointed incharge and joint incharge for Bishnupur, respectively.

In December last year, West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar announced the appointment of Lok Sabha incharges for 42 constituencies. As per a BJP circular, Sukanta Majumdar has appointed Nityananda Munshi as the in-charge for Jalpaiguri, with Anandamoy Barman serving as the joint in-charge. Amitava Moitra has been appointed as the in-charge for Cooch Behar. Sushil Barman is the new in-charge for Alipurduar, with Sushanta Rava serving as the joint in-charge. For Darjeeling, Bishal Lama has been appointed as the in-charge, with Sukra Munda and Gobindo Roy serving as joint in-charges.

The BJP is making ongoing efforts to strengthen its organisational structure in West Bengal ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
2
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
3
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global
4
National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024