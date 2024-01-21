'Bhagwan Ram' will return home after centuries of trials, struggles: BJP chief Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday described the January 22 Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya as a ''historic occasion'' and invited Indians living abroad to join the mega event from wherever they are.

The ''Pran Pratishtha'' ceremony, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and more than 7,000 people, will be live-streamed online.

In his virtual address to members of the Indian diaspora from here, Nadda also highlighted the achievements of the Modi government. The BJP has started the '''NRI for NAMO Again' campaign and I humbly appeal to you all to participate and contribute to this biggest festival of democracy,'' he said referring to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

''We are about to witness the most-awaited moment on January 22. Our 'Bhagwan Ram' will return home after centuries of trials and struggles. Truth and righteousness have triumphed,'' he said.

Families are coming together to celebrate this historic event, which has invoked a sense of spiritual fulfilment, the BJP chief said. ''Temples across the country are adorned with lights and decorations, creating a vibrant celebratory ambience. This historic occasion is the culmination of our aspirations and marks a significant milestone in our cultural and spiritual heritage,'' he said.

''I request all of you to be a part of this momentous celebration from wherever you are in the world,'' Nadda said.

Nadda also invited members of the Indian diaspora to visit the ''magnificent Ram Mandir and take part in the realisation of a cherished dream that echoes through generations''. The Indian diaspora has made ''invaluable contributions'' and are ''torch bearers of our culture and values'' across the globe, he said.

''You have played a pivotal role in enhancing Bharat's standing across the world. Your achievements and commitment to excellence, and your resilience abroad have not only made us proud but have also inspired the younger generation back home,'' the BJP chief said ''Your connect with the roots coupled with global exposure has become a bridge fostering eco-cultural and diplomatic ties between Bharat and the world,'' Nadda said. Highlighting the achievements of the Modi government, he said India, which has a rich tapestry of culture, traditions and diversity, has undergone ''a remarkable transformation'' under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

He has propelled the country into ''a league of developed and prosperous nation'', Nadda said. Over the last decade under the direction and the ''dynamic leadership'' of Prime Minister Modi, India has experienced ''remarkable progress'' across sectors, he said.

The BJP chief said as ''we look ahead the BJP remains determined in realising the dream of Viksit Bharat''. ''Our vision encompasses a strong self-reliant India that actively contributes to global progress and works collaboratively with the international community,'' Nadda said. ''We are heading towards the 2024 (Lok Sabha) polls. The party has started the 'NRI for NAMO Again' campaign. I humbly appeal to you all to participate and contribute to this biggest festival of democracy,'' he said.

Nadda also urged members of the Indian diaspora to attend the January 13 ''Ahlan Modi'' event in the UAE, saying their ''presence and engagement'' will not only amplify its significance but will also reinforce the ''strong bond which connects with us with our roots and heritage''.

