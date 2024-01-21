Left Menu

Ram temple chief priest demands probe after full-face photo Ram Lalla idol goes viral

The chief priest of the Ram temple here on Saturday demanded an investigation after photographs purportedly showing the uncovered eyes of the idol of Ram Lalla were leaked before its January 22 consecration.The first image of the new idol placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple with eyes covered with a cloth had surfaced on social media late Thursday night.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 21-01-2024 00:43 IST
The chief priest of the Ram temple here on Saturday demanded an investigation after photographs purportedly showing the uncovered eyes of the idol of Ram Lalla were leaked before its January 22 consecration.

The first image of the new idol placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple with eyes covered with a cloth had surfaced on social media late Thursday night. A day later, photos of the idol without the cover circulated on social media platforms.

''The eyes of Lord Ram's idol cannot be revealed before the 'Pran Pratishtha' is completed. If the eyes can be seen, an investigation should be done on who revealed the eyes and how the pictures of the idol went viral on social media,'' chief priest Satyendra Das said.

Office bearers of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the temple trust rejected releasing any photographs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

