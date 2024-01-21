Left Menu

Manipur torn apart for over 8 months, PM has still not visited state: TMC MP Derek O'Brien

Manipur has been torn apart for over eight months now. The Prime Minister has still not deigned to visit the state, the TMCs Rajya Sabha MP said.Since May of last year, Manipur has experienced ethnic tensions, resulting in the loss of over 180 lives.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2024 12:49 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 12:46 IST
Manipur torn apart for over 8 months, PM has still not visited state: TMC MP Derek O'Brien
Manipur has been ''torn apart'' for over eight months now but the Prime Minister has still not visited the state, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien Sunday said on Sunday.

He made the remarks in a post on X on the statehood day of Manipur and also shared a video on the social media platform of him raising the issue in Rajya Sabha.

''January 21 is the statehood day for Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura. Manipur has been torn apart for over eight months now. The Prime Minister has still not deigned to visit the state,'' the TMC's Rajya Sabha MP said.

Since May of last year, Manipur has experienced ethnic tensions, resulting in the loss of over 180 lives. Violence broke out on May 3 following a 'Tribal Solidarity March' organised in the hill districts to oppose the Meitei community's call for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Comprising approximately 53 per cent of Manipur's population, Meiteis primarily inhabit the Imphal Valley, while tribals, encompassing Nagas and Kukis, make up 40 per cent and predominantly reside in the hill districts.

