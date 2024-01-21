Vivek Ramaswamy says "lot of ways to drive change in the US"

Indian-origin former US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has declined to say what job he would want if former president Donald Trump made it back into the White House but insisted that there are a lot of ways to drive change in this country.

Ramaswamy earlier this week announced that he was leaving the Republican presidential race and endorsing Trump.

In an interview with Fox News on Friday about a possible job in a second Trump administration, the 38-year-old biotech entrepreneur said: ''There are a lot of ways to drive change in this country, inside and outside government.” “For the last few years, I’ve been doing it through the market,” The Hill quoted Ramaswamy as saying.

Ramaswamy, who campaigned as the most Trump-friendly, ''America first'' alternative in the Republican field, just one day after ending his presidential campaign gave a passionate speech and asked voters to vote for Trump.

''We are in the middle of a war in this country,'' Ramaswamy said, portraying a country divided between ''those of us who love the United States of America and a fringe minority who hates this country and what we stand for.'' ''And right now we need a commander in chief who will lead us to victory,'' he said.

Trump, who had accused him of ''deceitful campaign tricks'' and not being ''MAGA'', soon returned the favour by praising Ramaswamy.

Make America Great Again or MAGA is an American political slogan and movement popularised by Trump during his successful 2016 presidential campaign and is used to refer to his political base.

''I've been a friend of his even though we were competing against each other,'' Trump said. ''But I was a friend of his and we got along and ... I kept saying, 'Why is he running? He keeps calling me a great president.' But he's a fantastic guy, a very smart guy. He's got some tremendous ideas.'' ''He's going to be working with us for a long time,'' Trump said Tuesday after some in the crowd chanted ''VP, VP, VP.'' The race for the Republican presidential nomination makes its next stop in New Hampshire, where Haley is 11.4 points behind Trump, according to a poll average from Decision Desk HQ/The Hill.

