Andhra Congress chief Sharmila's supporters hold protest after convoy stopped in Vijayawada; police call it 'routine halt'

The supporters of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief YS Sharmila Reddy held protests on Sunday after her convoy was stopped by Vijayawada police at Ramavarappadu.

ANI | Updated: 21-01-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 16:33 IST
Congress workers hold protest (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The supporters of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief YS Sharmila Reddy held protests on Sunday after her convoy was stopped by Vijayawada police at Ramavarappadu. Senior Congress leader Raghuveer Reddy alleged that their convoys were obstructed by the Vijayawada police while en route from the airport to Vijayawada.

Reddy suggested that the government is acting out of fear towards the Congress party. "Such obstruction is indicative of the government's apprehension and anxiety about the rising influence of the Congress party," Reddy said.

However, Vijayawada police refuted the allegations made by the state Congress leaders and said that it was a routine halt and had no deliberate interference. "The convoy was temporarily halted due to routine traffic management procedures and not due to deliberate interference. Sharmila's convoy proceeded without any major disruption in Vijayawada," said Kanthi Rana Tata, Commissioner of Police, Vijayawada City.

Earlier today, YS Sharmila assumed the role of President of the Andhra Pradesh Congress. During her inaugural address, Sharmila raised pertinent questions about the state's development under the leadership of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"Citing a staggering debt of Rs 4.5 lakh crores during his tenure, Sharmila criticised the current state of affairs, emphasising the poor condition of roads and the rise of liquor and sand mining mafias. Sharmila lamented the lack of visible investments, job creation, and the government's inability to secure special status for the state in the last five years," the party said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

