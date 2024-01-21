"Unruly BJP crowd...," Jairam Ramesh alleges attack on his vehicle in Assam

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Sunday alleged that his vehicle was attacked by BJP workers in Assam's Jumugurihat during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The Congress leader said that he maintained his composure and waved to the "hooligans", who he claimed were part of an "unruly BJP crowd", and blamed state Chief Minister Himanta Sarma for the "attack".

"My vehicle was attacked a few minutes ago at Jumugurihat, Sunitpur by an unruly BJP crowd who also tore off the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra stickers from the windshield. They threw water and shouted anti-BJNY slogans. But we kept our composure, waived to the hooligans and sped away. This is undoubtedly the Assam CM @himantabiswa's doing. We are not intimidated and will soldier on," Jairam Ramesh posted on X. Earlier on Saturday, Congress claimed that the convoy of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' was allegedly attacked by "goons" from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam's Lakhimpur.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge stated that the party will take "appropriate legal action" against the "BJP stooges". "It (BJP) wants to subjugate their voices, thereby hijacking Democracy. Congress Party will not be cowed down by this tactic of attack and intimidation employed by the BJP Government in Assam, which is responsible for this. Congress party shall take appropriate legal action against these BJP stooges. Our fight and Shri @RahulGandhi's committment for People's NYAY is unstoppable," Kharge said in a post on 'X'.

Condemning the incident, Mallikarjun Kharge said that his party will not be "cowed down" by these attacks and "intimidation" by the BJP in Assam. "We strongly condemn the shameful attack on the #BharatJodoNyayYatra vehicles and tearing of Congress party's banners and posters by BJP goons in Lakhimpur, Assam. In the last 10 years, BJP has attempted to trample and demolish every right and justice guaranteed by the Constitution to the people of India," he said.

Rahul Gandhi resumed the second leg of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam by re-entering the state from the Rajgarh-Hollongi (Assam-Arunachal Pradesh) border on Sunday, the eighth day of his journey. (ANI)

