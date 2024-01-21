Ram temple: Bengal guv urges people to be tolerant; not to pay heed to disinformation

Left Menu

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday appealed to the people of the state to ensure that the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya becomes a joyous and harmonious occasion, characterized by peace and unity.He also urged people to be tolerant and not pay heed to any disinformation.In an official communication from the Raj Bhavan, Bose said, On 22nd January 2024, the nation will stand witness to signature events that are intricately linked to its ethos.

Incidentally, the city is scheduled to witness over 35 rallies including Trinamool Congress' 'Sampriti Rally' on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

