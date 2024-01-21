Ram temple and Tamil connect alone won't get BJP votes in TN, says Stalin

Taking a swipe at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said issues like Ram temple alone won't get the saffron party votes in his state.

Tamil Nadu has not preferrred BJP in the past elections and the same would be the case in this year's Lok sabha polls as well, he said in his address at the 2nd state level conference of the DMK Youth Wing, headed by his son and state minister Udhayanidhi, here.

Referring to the recent cyclone Michaung impact in Chennai and the heavy rainfall that occurred in southern districts of the State, he said TN has sought a relief of Rs 37,000 crore from the Centre, but so far no funds have been received.

''What they (BJP) think is that the people of Tamil Nadu will cast their votes (for them) over mere recital of Tirukkural, celebrating Pongal and constructing (Shri Ram) temple in Ayodhya and mislead them.'' ''They have not understood us. This is the land of Periyar, land of Anna, land of Kalaignar (Karunanidhi),'' he said, alluding to the Dravidian stalwarts.

His comments came on a day when Modi wound up his 3-day spiritual sojourn of the state, during which he visited temples and locations in the state with a Ramayana connect, including Arichalmunai in Rameswaram, which is said to be the place from where the Ram Setu was built.

The consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is scheduled on Monday.

Narendra Modi has been Prime Minister twice ''but on both occasions the people of Tamil Nadu did not vote for him to become PM,'' Stalin said in an apparent reference to the BJP's poor show in the Lok Sabha polls in 2014 and 2019.

He said Tamil Nadu will stick to the trend this time also and that the rest of the country will follow suit.

Exuding confidence of the opposition India bloc winning the elections, he said it will not be a single-party rule. ''Neither will it be an authoritarian regime; it will be one that respects states, one that would do good to Tamil Nadu and the people of the state,'' he said.

Urging party workers to focus on election work, he asked them to leave to the DMK leadership, issues like alliance and candidates who will face the polls.

Further, he strongly pitched for state autonomy and called for constitutional amendment to ensure the states got ''enough powers.'' His pitch for state autonomy was not confined to his party DMK but all other states ruled by the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Communists and even the BJP.

''After giving sufficient rights to the States, the Centre can retain the rights that ensure unity and integrity of the country,'' he said.

The DMK Chief also told his party cadres that the top priority in front of them was to ensure that BJP-AIADMK strategies did not work out in the State.

Udhayanidhi attacked the BJP over a number of issues, including fund allocation to the state and the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET), which the DMK strongly opposes on the grounds of equality.

The party was ready to stage protests in New Delhi against NEET, he said Earlier, a number of resolutions were adopted in the conferenece. These included abolition of the Governor post and appointing Tamils in central government offices located in the state.

