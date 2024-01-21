Left Menu

JMM alleges 500 CRPF personnel tried to enter Soren's house during ED questioning, seeks probe

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 21-01-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 22:41 IST
Alleging that around 500 CRPF personnel tried to enter Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's residence without ''any permission'' when he was being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the ruling JMM on Sunday sought an investigation into it.

In a statement, the party claimed it was illegal and aimed at provoking Soren's supporters who were demonstrating nearby, so that they attack the CRPF personnel.

The ED questioned Soren on Saturday in connection with a money laundering case linked to land deals.

Around 2,000 security personnel were deployed, and prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC were also imposed around the CM's house, the statement issued by JMM general secretaries Supriyo Bhattacharya and Vinod Kumar Pandey said.

''In the meantime, hundreds of CRPF personnel, around 500, in buses tried to enter CM residence without any permission or information. The act is provocative and illegal,'' it alleged.

''They wanted the agitators and party workers to attack CRPF personnel so that the state government can be accused of failure of the constitutional system and the ground for imposing President's rule can be prepared,'' it claimed.

The JMM said it wants the government to order a high-level probe into the matter and take legal action against CRPF officers.

''Otherwise, the party will adopt the path of agitation,'' it said.

Earlier, officials had said that security was tightened in the area with heavy deployment of forces in the wake of the attacks on ED officers during raids on TMC leaders in neighbouring West Bengal.

The opposition BJP, meanwhile, alleged that even as prohibitory orders were imposed, thousands of JMM workers gathered near CM's house ''to threaten the ED officials''.

''Instead of visiting to ED office, the CM calls the probe officials at his residence. On the other hand, party workers are allowed to gather near the CM's house. If there were no CRPF personnel, ED officers might have been in big trouble,'' BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said.

Instead of taking action against party workers for violating prohibitory orders, JMM was demanding action against CRPF, he added.

