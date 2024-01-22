Left Menu

India today is proud of its traditions, culture and history: EAM Jaishankar

On ties with Nigeria, Jaishankar said that the two sides have business of about USD 12-15 billion and invited Nigerian investors to invest in India.There are many more possibilities because actually, Indian capabilities in many areas are growing very, very strongly.

PTI | Abuja | Updated: 22-01-2024 00:52 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 00:52 IST
India today is proud of its traditions, culture and history: EAM Jaishankar
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said that India today is proud of its traditions, its culture and its history as he underlined that there are very few civilisations who have survived as a modern nation and "we are one of them".

Jaishankar, who arrived in Nigeria after attending the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in Uganda, made the remarks while addressing the Indian community members here.

"We are today sending a message to the world, that this is also an India, which is proud of its traditions, of its culture, of its history," said Jaishankar, who is here on his first visit as External Affairs Minister.

The minister said that in the world there are very few civilizations, who have survived as a modern nation and "we are one of them.'' He highlighted developmental activities in India, saying there is a sense today that India is being built and there is a flow of investment. On ties with Nigeria, Jaishankar said that the two sides have business of about USD 12-15 billion and invited Nigerian investors to invest in India.

"There are many more possibilities because actually, Indian capabilities in many areas are growing very, very strongly. I would say, we've had a long record in pharmaceuticals but today India, for example, has become a big producer of medical devices, which was not the case earlier," he said.

Jaishankar will co-chair the sixth India-Nigeria Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) with his counterpart and meet with other leaders.

He will also inaugurate the third edition of the Nigeria-India Business Council meeting, deliver a speech at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, interact with business delegates and inaugurate a bust of Mahatma Gandhi.

He will also chair the regional conference of Indian heads of missions.

''India and Nigeria have traditionally enjoyed close and friendly relations. This is the external affairs minister's first visit to Nigeria which will further consolidate bilateral relations between the two countries,'' the MEA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India
4
India Inc lauds establishment of gender equity Alliance at WEF

India Inc lauds establishment of gender equity Alliance at WEF

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024