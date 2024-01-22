Entire country has become 'Ram-may', says UP CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who arrived for the 'Pran Pratishtha' at the Ram temple on Monday, said the consecration ceremony will be completed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the entire country has become ''Ram-may'' by taking a dip in the ocean of faith and devotion on the occasion. In a post on X, Adityanath welcomed all guests, including Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, who will witness the ceremony. Adityanath said in a post in Hindi, ''To all the guest dignitaries who are coming to witness the auspicious occasion of the consecration of the new idol of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, the land of the Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram. Hearty welcome and congratulations to Shri Ayodhya Dham. Jai Siya Ram!'' He said in another post, ''Amazing, unforgettable, supernatural moment! Today, in the dignified presence of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, the ritual of consecration of the new idol of Lord Shri Ram Lalla is going to be completed in Shri Ayodhya Dham, the holy birthplace of Lord Shri Ram. Today, under his leadership, the wait of countless Ram devotees is going to be fulfilled. The entire country has become 'Ram-may' by taking a dip in the ocean of faith and devotion. Jai Shri Ram!'' Welcoming the prime minister, Adityanath said, ''Jai Siyaram! Hearty welcome and greetings to the country's illustrious Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the architect of cultural renaissance in 'New India', to Shri Ayodhya Dham, the land sanctified by the feet of Lord Shri Ram and Mother Sita!'' In a separate post, he welcomed Bhagwat and said, ''Hearty welcome and congratulations to honourable Sarsanghchalak of RSS Mohan Bhagwatji to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the new idol of Shri Ram Lalla in Shri Ayodhya Dham, the beloved city of Lord Shri Ram!'' He also welcomed the seers, religious leaders and others to the ceremony.

