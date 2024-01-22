I cannot go to Sankardeva's birthplace but others can during a law and order crisis: Rahul Gandhi

During a law and order crisis, everyone can go to the birthplace of Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardeva, only ''Rahul Gandhi cannot go'', the Congress leader said in Assam's Nagaon on Monday.

Gandhi was stopped at Haibargaon en route to the sattra (Sankardeva's birthplace) where he along with senior Congress leaders and supporters staged a dharna while party MP Gaurav Gogoi and Batadrava MLA Sibamoni Bora proceeded to the birthplace to resolve the issue. After they returned, Gandhi told reporters that just like Sankardeva, ''we also believe in bringing people together and not spreading hatred''.

''He is like a guru to us and gives us direction. So I had thought when I came to Assam, I should offer my respects to him'', he said.

He said they had received an invitation on January 11 but ''on Sunday we were told that there is a law and order situation'', he added.

''This is strange as there is a law and order situation in the area, but Gaurav Gogoi and all can go but only Rahul Gandhi cannot go'', Gandhi said.

''There may be some reason but I will go to Batadrava when I get an opportunity. It is my belief that both Assam and the entire nation should follow the path shown by Sankardeva'', he said.

The managing committee of the Sri Sankardeva Sattra on Sunday had announced that they will not allow the Congress leader to visit the sattra before 3pm on January 22 after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier in the day said at a press conference that he requested Gandhi not to visit before the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Gogoi, who visited the sattra along with Bora, said that there was no crowd in and around the premises and ''it was absolutely empty''.

''A lie and rumour was spread that a law and order situation could have risen if Gandhi had visited the place. The chief minister has stamped a black spot in the history of Batadrava and the legacy of Sri Sankardeva'', the Congress MP from Kaliabor said.

''We offered prayers of peace and harmony on behalf of Rahulji and all the 'pujaris' who were present on the premises extended their blessings to him'', he said.

The pujaris told ''us that they were told that a law and order situation may arise as many organisations have planned events on the premises on the occasion of the consecration of Ram temple but we found it absolutely empty'', Gogoi added.

''The situation was absolutely peaceful in the area but the administration spread a lie regarding the crowd and the law and order condition'', he said.

Gogoi said as they were coming out of the sattra, a woman member came and presented them with a 'gamosa' (scarf) for Rahul Gandhi ''which we have handed over to him while the 'pujaris' said that they will send the 'prasad' (offerings) after they finish their prayers''.

Gandhi and his entourage had started for the sattra in the morning but were stopped at Haibargaon with Nagaon SP Navaneet Mahanta and additional district commissioner Lakhyajyoti Das explaining why he could not be allowed to visit the sattra.

Gandhi questioned police on why he was being stopped from visiting the sattra.

''Will PM Modi now decide who will visit a temple and when,'' Gandhi said.

''We do not want to create any problems, simply pray at the sattra,'' Gandhi told police.

Tight security arrangements, deployment of a huge police force and blockade of roads was in force around the sattra.

AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the authorities had told Gandhi that there could be a law and order problem and when he (Gandhi) offered to go alone, the request was turned down.

''It is clear that it is their deliberate policy to prevent him from going to the holy place which occupies a place of social, cultural and religious importance for all'', Ramesh said.

Following this, a lot of phone calls were made by the authorities and then Gogoi and Bora were allowed to proceed to the sattra to talk with the members of the managing committee to resolve the issue and ensure Gandhi's visit to the sacred place.

Ramesh asserted Modi exerted pressure on the Assam government to prevent Gandhi from visiting the birthplace of Sankardeva to pay his obeisance.

''We were given permission to visit the sattra on January 11 and the managing committee had welcomed the visit but suddenly on January 20, we were told that he could visit only after the consecration of Ram temple was over'', he said.

It is clear that ''the arrogant powers want the entire focus of the camera on them and pressure was exerted on the Assam government to take this step'', he said.

Ramesh said that the yatra will resume on the planned route from 2pm.

