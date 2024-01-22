Left Menu

EU must work towards two-state solution in Israel, German foreign minister

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 22-01-2024 13:47 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 13:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
A two-state solution to allow for the peaceful coexistence between Israelis and Palestinians is the 'only solution' to the current conflict, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday before heading into a EU foreign ministers' meeting.

"All those who say they don't want to hear about such a solution have not brought any alternative", she added, while also calling for an urgent 'humanitarian pause' to the war rageing in the Gaza strip.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

