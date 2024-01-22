Left Menu

BJP-led NDA celebrates Ram Temple consecration in Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad constituency

PTI | Wayanad | Updated: 22-01-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 14:36 IST
BJP-led NDA celebrates Ram Temple consecration in Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad constituency
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP-led NDA on Monday celebrated the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya with grand festivities in Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, represented by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, along with NDA state convenor Thushar Vellappally and their workers, watched the live telecast of the ceremony from the Lord Ganesh temple at Sultan Bathery in the hill district.

Javadekar said that thousands of people watched the live telecast at 140 temples in Wayanad. He claimed that the increased participation of people in Wayanad was a response to Gandhi and his party, who declined the invitation to the Ayodhya ceremony.

''Rahul Gandhi's party leaders rejected the invitation, but the people of his constituency visited temples to watch the live ceremony of the Ram Temple consecration,'' he told PTI.

Vellappally, the NDA candidate in Wayanad during the 2019 election, is the leader of the Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), an ally of the BJP in Kerala.

Earlier, BJP sources indicated that the celebrations at Wayanad temples aimed to send a nationwide message to the Congress party and its leadership, which declined the invitation to attend the temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024