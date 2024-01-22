Left Menu

Putin's campaign presents scores of boxes filled with petitions backing his run in March election

He is already the longest-serving Kremlin leader since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, who died in 1953.Russian election law requires independent candidates to present at least 300,000 signatures gathered from 40 regions of the country to get on the ballot.Russian news reports said Putins campaign staff brought in 95 cardboard boxes, filled with signed petitions, to the Central Elections Commission.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 22-01-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 16:50 IST
Putin's campaign presents scores of boxes filled with petitions backing his run in March election
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin's campaign staff on Monday presented scores of boxes filled with signed petitions supporting his run in the March presidential election, a vote in which he's almost certain to win another term in office.

Putin, although closely tied to the dominant United Russia party, is running as an independent, a path that would prolong his grip on Russia for at least another six years. The 71-year-old leader has twice used his leverage in the past to amend the constitution so he could theoretically stay in power until he's in his mid-80s. He is already the longest-serving Kremlin leader since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, who died in 1953.

Russian election law requires independent candidates to present at least 300,000 signatures gathered from 40 regions of the country to get on the ballot.

Russian news reports said Putin's campaign staff brought in 95 cardboard boxes, filled with signed petitions, to the Central Elections Commission. Previous reports said the campaign had collected more than 2 million signatures.

The commission is to finalise the list of candidates by Feb 10; the elections will be held on March 17.

So far, three candidates have been approved for the ballot, none of whom have a serious chance against Putin. They are Nikolai Kharitonov of the Communist Party, Leonid Slutsky of the Liberal Democrats and Vladislav Davankov of the New People party.

All three parties have seats in the parliament where United Russia has an overwhelming majority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024