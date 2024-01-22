Oppn alliance in Assam demands resignation of Himanta over 'attacks' on Cong rally

The 'United Opposition Forum' in Assam on Monday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for “failure” in maintaining law and order in the state, “leading” to the alleged attacks on Congress leaders during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

The forum is an alliance of 15 opposition parties in the state, with Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi as its general secretary.

“As the home minister of Assam, Sarma must resign as it is indeed shameful that the attacks took place on the leader of the largest opposition party of the country, who was a guest in our state,” AJP and Raijor Dal leaders Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Akhil Gogoi, respectively, told a press conference here.

The yatra was proceeding peacefully on Sunday, but the “hired goons” of the BJP attacked Rahul Gandhi's convoy, “pelted stones” at AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh's vehicle and “injured” state Congress president Bhupen Borah, they said.

“... Even if we assume that he (Sarma) did not instigate these attacks, it clearly reflects his failure to maintain the law and order situation,” the opposition leaders said.

The attacks on the yatra also show the CM’s “inability” to provide security to opposition leaders and people, and it brings shame to a state, which is famed for hospitality and culture, they said.

Sarma “must accept his failure and tender his resignation immediately”, the leaders of the forum asserted.

