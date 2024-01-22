Left Menu

Oppn alliance in Assam demands resignation of Himanta over 'attacks' on Cong rally

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 22-01-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 17:21 IST
Oppn alliance in Assam demands resignation of Himanta over 'attacks' on Cong rally
Himanta Biswa
  • Country:
  • India

The 'United Opposition Forum' in Assam on Monday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for “failure” in maintaining law and order in the state, “leading” to the alleged attacks on Congress leaders during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

The forum is an alliance of 15 opposition parties in the state, with Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi as its general secretary.

“As the home minister of Assam, Sarma must resign as it is indeed shameful that the attacks took place on the leader of the largest opposition party of the country, who was a guest in our state,” AJP and Raijor Dal leaders Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Akhil Gogoi, respectively, told a press conference here.

The yatra was proceeding peacefully on Sunday, but the “hired goons” of the BJP attacked Rahul Gandhi's convoy, “pelted stones” at AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh's vehicle and “injured” state Congress president Bhupen Borah, they said.

“... Even if we assume that he (Sarma) did not instigate these attacks, it clearly reflects his failure to maintain the law and order situation,” the opposition leaders said.

The attacks on the yatra also show the CM’s “inability” to provide security to opposition leaders and people, and it brings shame to a state, which is famed for hospitality and culture, they said.

Sarma “must accept his failure and tender his resignation immediately”, the leaders of the forum asserted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024