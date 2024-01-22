Support eases for frontrunners ahead of Finnish presidential poll - survey

Support for Finnish presidential frontrunners Alexander Stubb of the National Coalition Party and Pekka Haavisto of the Green Party has eased ahead of Sunday's presidential poll, while their nationalist rival has gained, a Verian survey showed on Monday. A second round will be held on Feb. 11 if no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote on Sunday.

Incumbent Sauli Niinisto steps down after two six-year terms in a new era marked by the country joining NATO last April after neighbouring Russia invaded Ukraine. In the Jan. 17-20 Verian poll for daily Helsingin Sanomat, former Prime and Finance Minister Stubb polled 22%, against 24% in Verian's poll from December, and former foreign minister Haavisto 20% against 22% a month earlier.

Jussi Halla-aho, former leader of the nationalist Finns party and currently serving as speaker of parliament, polled 18%, up from 13% in December. Finland's president is commander-in-chief of the defence forces, represents the Nordic country in NATO meetings and leads foreign and security policy in cooperation with the government.

Stubb is a party colleague of Prime Minister Petteri Orpo who leads a four-party government coalition. A survey by pollster Kantar for the Maaseudun Tulevaisuus paper last week also placed Stubb in the lead ahead of Haavisto, followed by Halla-aho.

