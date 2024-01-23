Biden, UK PM Sunak spoke about Middle East, Ukraine on Monday -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday about the Red Sea, Gaza, and Ukraine, White House spokesman John Kirby said.

"They talked about what's going on in the Red Sea and the need for a continued international multilateral approach to disrupting and degrading Houthi capabilities," Kirby told reporters in Washington.

Biden and Sunak also spoke about the need to bring down the number of civilian casualties and to increase the flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza and the urgent need for supplemental funding and support for Ukraine, Kirby said.

