Ukraine's Zelenskiy vows to help business after banker's detention

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pledged on Monday to take whatever measures were needed for the smooth operation of Ukrainian enterprises after the detention of a prominent banker caused an uproar in the business community. In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy said he had held "difficult" talks with prominent businessmen and was resolved to iron out the serious problems business people were confronting.

"The discussion was not easy. There are serious issues. There are indeed difficulties," Zelenskiy said. "I have familiarised myself with all the details. And I have requested the necessary work be done to resolve all difficulties between government officials, businesses and law enforcement," he said.

But Zelenskiy added that Ukrainians in wartime had to remain united and committed to a common goal of thwarting Russia's invasion of their country, launched nearly two years ago. "During wartime, we must be united by one task, the strength of Ukraine, the power of our society, our economy," he said.

All findings, he said, would be turned over to the National Security and Defence Council, which determines policy on defence matters. Business owners have expressed concern over the detention last week of Ihor Mazepa on allegations he engaged in an illegal acquisition of land north of Kyiv to proceed with construction of luxury housing.

Mazepa, whose company Concorde Capital has operated in Ukraine for some 20 years, was detained at the Polish border. His brother and other officials linked to his company were also detained. He described his detention as an example of official pressure on Ukrainian businesses. He has been a frequent critic of law enforcement agencies and judges, accusing some of them of abusing their powers.

