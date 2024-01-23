Assam police deploy heavy security in Khanapara, the entry point to Guwahati for Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

As Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed its journey on the 10th day on Tuesday from Assam, heavy security was deployed at Khanapara Area, the entry point of Guwahati for the Yatra. There was barricading and heavy deployment of police officials in the Khanapara Area, where Rahul Gandhi's Yatra will reach today.

According to Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra's official handle on X, Rahul Gandhi will address the Congress cadre in Assam later. At 1:20 pm, the Congress will hold a press conference too.

After that, the yatra will resume its journey and it will halt at Bishnupur in Assam. Bhupen Kumar Borah, Assam Congress President said "Rahul ji's name is not in any corruption case. Who is Raavan? Today, women in Assam are the most unsafe in the entire country. So wherever Ravana is, women will be unsafe."

On being asked about his response to Rahul Gandhi's remarks in Nagaon attacking him, the Assam Chief Minister said," Why are you talking about Ravan today? At least talk about Ram today. We have the opportunity to talk about Ram after 500 years. We should only talk about him and not about Ravan." Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Rahul Gandhi have been in a war of words for days.

Rahul Gandhi on Monday who arrived at the Batadrava Than, the birthplace of revered Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardeva, in Assam, took a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he was denied permission to enter the shrine. "We want to visit the temple (Batadrava Than). What crime have I committed that I cannot visit the temple?" Rahul Gandhi said.

"I want to go to the temple, what is wrong with this? Earlier we were invited but now the administration is saying that we cannot go. "Aaj sirf ek vyakti mandir mein ja sakta hain..."(Perhaps today only one person can go to the temple)," the Congress leader said in an apparent dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 'Pran Pratishta' ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Temple. Launching a blistering attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that earlier Rahul was afraid of him, but now he has started fearing his child too (Rahul Gandhi pehle toh mujhse darta tha, ab mere bacche se bhi darna shuru kar diya).

Rahul Gandhi in his counter attack said that his party is not scared of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma adding that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is daydreaming if they think that the grand old party is scared of the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). (ANI)

