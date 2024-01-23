Left Menu

"Had Subhas Chandra Bose been country's first Prime Minister...": Suvendu Adhikari on Parakhram Diwas

"I believe that if Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had been the country's first Prime Minister, then our country would not have been Partitioned. Everyone in India would have been happy. India would have been rid of poverty, unemployment and corruption," Adhikari said speaking to reporters after garlanding a statue of Netaji at Kolkata.

ANI | Updated: 23-01-2024 11:06 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 11:06 IST
"Had Subhas Chandra Bose been country's first Prime Minister...": Suvendu Adhikari on Parakhram Diwas
West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that he believes that India's Partition would have been prevented if Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had been the country's first Prime Minister. "I believe that if Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had been the country's first Prime Minister, then our country would not have been Partitioned. Everyone in India would have been happy. India would have been rid of poverty, unemployment and corruption," Adhikari said speaking to reporters after garlanding a statue of Netaji at Kolkata on the occasion of the freedom fighter's birth anniversary also celebrated as Parakram Diwas.

Thanking Prime Minister Narednra Modi for erecting Netaji's statue at the national capital's Kartavya Path, Adhikari said, "Today we are celebrating Parakram Diwas and paying our tributes to Netaji. We would like to thank our Prime Minister for erecting a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Delhi's Kartavya Path." In reaction to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's all-faith rally (Sanhati rally) in Kolkata on Pran Pratishtha Day, Adhikari said that it was not rather a "communal rally".

"That was not an inter-religious rally but a communal rally. It was done to provoke riots. Such language! Was that a Chief Minister? She has gone mad fearing jail," Adhikari charged. Negating an allegation that Hindus in West Bengal were prevented from celebrating the Pran Pratishtha day, Adhikari said, "Every Hindu in West Bengal participated in the celebration of Lord Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha yesterday, even though in their homes."

Adhikari also claimed that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders had attacked Hindus during "Ram puja" on Monday. "Trinamool's Pakistan-loving leaders have attacked Hindus during Ram puja. There were more than 50 incidents like this. Police have become their cadre," he said.

Reacting to the claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned the Pran Pratishtha event into a political campaign ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Adhikari pointed out that the Bharatiya Janata Party had won in the last two Lok Sabha elections when the Mandir did not even exist. "Has PM Modi not won in 2014 and 2019 when the Ram Mandir did not exist?" Adhikari said.

The senior BJP leader said that the whole country has become 'Rammay' after Lord Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha event on Monday except those who are "hungry for votes". "This is a moment for happiness. Ram Lalla has come back to his birthplace. The Pran Pratishtha was done. This is a moment of joy. The whole country is 'Rammay'. Hindu-Sanatani are happy. People from other religions are also happy. Those hungry for votes are the ones who are not happy," Adhikari said speaking to ANI on Tuesday.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya was held amid unbridled celebrations, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the main rituals officiated by a select complement of priests. Celebrations were also held across the country to mark Lord Ram's return to this throne. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America sales boost; Cameroon rolls out the world's first malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer precision drug trial; Countries risk missing deadline for pandemic accord, says WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer prec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024