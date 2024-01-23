"Had Subhas Chandra Bose been country's first Prime Minister...": Suvendu Adhikari on Parakhram Diwas

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that he believes that India's Partition would have been prevented if Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had been the country's first Prime Minister. "I believe that if Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had been the country's first Prime Minister, then our country would not have been Partitioned. Everyone in India would have been happy. India would have been rid of poverty, unemployment and corruption," Adhikari said speaking to reporters after garlanding a statue of Netaji at Kolkata on the occasion of the freedom fighter's birth anniversary also celebrated as Parakram Diwas.

Thanking Prime Minister Narednra Modi for erecting Netaji's statue at the national capital's Kartavya Path, Adhikari said, "Today we are celebrating Parakram Diwas and paying our tributes to Netaji. We would like to thank our Prime Minister for erecting a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Delhi's Kartavya Path." In reaction to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's all-faith rally (Sanhati rally) in Kolkata on Pran Pratishtha Day, Adhikari said that it was not rather a "communal rally".

"That was not an inter-religious rally but a communal rally. It was done to provoke riots. Such language! Was that a Chief Minister? She has gone mad fearing jail," Adhikari charged. Negating an allegation that Hindus in West Bengal were prevented from celebrating the Pran Pratishtha day, Adhikari said, "Every Hindu in West Bengal participated in the celebration of Lord Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha yesterday, even though in their homes."

Adhikari also claimed that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders had attacked Hindus during "Ram puja" on Monday. "Trinamool's Pakistan-loving leaders have attacked Hindus during Ram puja. There were more than 50 incidents like this. Police have become their cadre," he said.

Reacting to the claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned the Pran Pratishtha event into a political campaign ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Adhikari pointed out that the Bharatiya Janata Party had won in the last two Lok Sabha elections when the Mandir did not even exist. "Has PM Modi not won in 2014 and 2019 when the Ram Mandir did not exist?" Adhikari said.

The senior BJP leader said that the whole country has become 'Rammay' after Lord Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha event on Monday except those who are "hungry for votes". "This is a moment for happiness. Ram Lalla has come back to his birthplace. The Pran Pratishtha was done. This is a moment of joy. The whole country is 'Rammay'. Hindu-Sanatani are happy. People from other religions are also happy. Those hungry for votes are the ones who are not happy," Adhikari said speaking to ANI on Tuesday.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya was held amid unbridled celebrations, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the main rituals officiated by a select complement of priests. Celebrations were also held across the country to mark Lord Ram's return to this throne. (ANI)

