DGP directed to register case against Rahul Gandhi for provoking crowd to break barricades: Himanta
- Country:
- India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said he has instructed DGP GP Singh to register a case against Rahul Gandhi for provoking the crowd to break barricades.
''I have instructed @DGPAssamPolice to register a case against your leader @RahulGandhi for provoking the crowd,'' the chief minister posted on 'X' in response to a post of Youth Congress president Srinivas BV.
Sarma said the footage posted by Srinivas on his handles will be used as evidence.
''These are not part of Assamese culture. We are a peaceful state. Such 'naxalite tactics' are completely alien to our culture,'' the chief minister said.
''Your unruly behaviour and violation of agreed guidelines have resulted in a massive traffic jam in Guwahati now'', Sarma added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kesineni Srinivas resigns from TDP, Parliament; meets YSRCP chief
Kesineni Srinivas resigns from TDP; meets YSRCP chief
Assamese film 'Joymoti Never Left' to have world premiere at Rotterdam film festival
CM urges Rahul not to visit Assamese icon Sankardeva’s birthplace during Ram Temple consecration
Rahul to visit Assamese icon Sankardeva’s birthplace on Jan 22 as scheduled: Congress