DGP directed to register case against Rahul Gandhi for provoking crowd to break barricades: Himanta

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 23-01-2024 14:23 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 14:01 IST
DGP directed to register case against Rahul Gandhi for provoking crowd to break barricades: Himanta
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said he has instructed DGP GP Singh to register a case against Rahul Gandhi for provoking the crowd to break barricades.

''I have instructed @DGPAssamPolice to register a case against your leader @RahulGandhi for provoking the crowd,'' the chief minister posted on 'X' in response to a post of Youth Congress president Srinivas BV.

Sarma said the footage posted by Srinivas on his handles will be used as evidence.

''These are not part of Assamese culture. We are a peaceful state. Such 'naxalite tactics' are completely alien to our culture,'' the chief minister said.

''Your unruly behaviour and violation of agreed guidelines have resulted in a massive traffic jam in Guwahati now'', Sarma added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

