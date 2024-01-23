Fringe elements in BJP trying to disrupt Rahul Gandhi''s yatra: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Left Menu

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleged on Tuesday fringe elements in the BJP were trying to obstruct Congress leader Rahul Gandhis yatra.Gandhis yatra was marked with high drama on Monday as he was denied permission to visit the birthplace of Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardeva in Nagaon district of Assam.The Congress held a protest at the Freedom Park here on Tuesday and raised slogans against the Himanta Biswa Sarma government in Assam.

23-01-2024
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleged on Tuesday fringe elements in the BJP were trying to obstruct Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's yatra.

Gandhi's yatra was marked with high drama on Monday as he was denied permission to visit the birthplace of Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardeva in Nagaon district of Assam.

The Congress held a protest at the 'Freedom Park' here on Tuesday and raised slogans against the Himanta Biswa Sarma government in Assam. "Disrupting Rahul Gandhi's march is snatching the liberty of an individual. Rahul Gandhi is doing the march to understand the problems of the nation, its people and the society. Some fringe elements in the BJP are trying to obstruct the march. So, the Congress is protesting against it," the Chief Minister said.

Gandhi claimed on Tuesday he was not allowed to interact with students of a private university in Meghalaya as part of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' at the ''instructions'' of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The yatra, which started from Manipur on January 14, will culminate in Mumbai on March 20 or 21.

