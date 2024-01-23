Left Menu

Delhi: Jamia Varsity to probe students' protest against Ayodhya Temple

A group of students at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia staged a protest on the university campus against the demolition of Babri Masjid on the day of 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

ANI | Updated: 23-01-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 14:17 IST
Delhi: Jamia Varsity to probe students' protest against Ayodhya Temple
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A group of students at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia staged a protest on the university campus against the demolition of Babri Masjid on the day of 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. During the protest on Monday, the students raised slogans such as "RSS down down" and "Strike for Babri." A Jamia official told ANI the university is further looking into the matter.

Videos of the protest also went viral and were circulated on social media platforms. In one of the videos, two students were seen holding placards with photos of demolished masjids and raising slogans, while campus security personnel tried to stop them. The university authorities said that the students were removed from the spot as soon as the protest started.

"There were 2-3 students who raised slogans and showed placards yesterday. When we got the knowledge the students were removed from the place. The university is further looking into the matter," a Jamia official told ANI. He also said that ongoing exams for the evening shift went smoothly. "No problems were faced during the exams. Jamia called the half day off, so the first half exams were postponed," he added.

The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla was held at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Monday. Following the Pran Pratishtha, the shrine was opened to the public on Tuesday. The temple's construction was made possible by a Supreme Court judgment in 2019 on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit.

The constitutional bench comprising the five judges passed a unanimous judgment in favour of the temple side on November 9, 2019, where it said that although the demolition of the Babri Masjid was illegal, the Hindu plaintiffs laying claim to the disputed 2.77 acres of land made a better case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

