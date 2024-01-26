2023 marked by important milestones in India US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership Blinken

Greeting the people of India on the occasion of Republic Day, US Secretary of State Tony Blinken on Thursday said that 2023 was marked by important milestones in comprehensive global and strategic partnership between the two countries.

"As President (Joe) Biden has said, our relationship with India is one of the most consequential in the world. The past year has been marked by important milestones in our comprehensive global and strategic partnership, including our cooperation throughout India's successful G20 Presidency and at the G20 Leaders' Summit," Blinken said in his Republic Day message to India.

"In the year ahead, we look forward to further deepening the vibrant people-to-people ties between our countries and advancing our ambitious agenda for cooperation on our most vital priorities. I warmly extend my best wishes to the Indian people as they celebrate this special occasion," he said.

Blinken said the Constitution of India continues to provide an enduring framework for the world's largest democracy and a foundation for its global leadership.

Earlier in the day, State Department's Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said India is a key strategic partner of the United States and one that it looks forward to closening their collaboration in a number of key areas.

"This was quite indicative during Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi's state visit here to the United States this past summer. So this is an area we'll continue to work on in close coordination with our Indian partners," Patel said in response to a question.

