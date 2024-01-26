Left Menu

Gujarat Governor unfurls national flag at Republic Day event in Junagadh

PTI | Junagadh | Updated: 26-01-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 11:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat unfurled the tricolour at the state-level Republic Day function held in Junagadh district on Friday.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Chief Secretary Raj Kumar and Director General of Police (DGP) Vikas Sahay were also present at the function in Junagadh town.

Contingents of the Gujarat state police, Indian Coast Guard, Border Security Force, Chetak Commandos, Marine Commandos, State Reserve Police, women police platoons, woman forest staff, dog squad, mounted police and cops from Madhya Pradesh took part in a parade as part of the R-Day celebrations.

During the celebrations, cultural programmes were also held, while policemen performed daredevil stunts.

“Happy 75th Republic Day to all citizens. Salute to all the freedom fighters and makers of the Constitution who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of Mother India. When we are celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal, let us take a resolve to build a developed India from a developed Gujarat,” said the CM in a post on X.

“Let’s come together to make India a leading country in the world while following our great values of Indian culture and the Constitution,” he added.

Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil unfurled the tricolour at the party's state unit headquarters in capital Gandhinagar.

On the occasion, Paatil congratulated countrymen and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working hard to make India a country as envisioned by those who sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom.

Elsewhere in Gujarat, ministers, MLAs and other leaders unfurled the national flag at different functions.

Common citizens also participated in Republic Day celebrations on various public and private premises in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

