HIGHLIGHTS AT 2 PM

Following are the top stories at 2 pm: REPUBLIC DAY DEL61 DAY-LD PARADE **** India displays military might, women power and diverse cultural heritage in Republic Day parade New Delhi: India celebrated its 75th Republic Day on Friday with a grand display of its women power, rich cultural heritage and military might comprising missiles, warplanes, surveillance gadgets and lethal weapon systems with French President Emmanuel Macron gracing the occasion as the chief guest. **** DEL62 DAY-NARI SHAKTI **** 'Nari Shakti' takes centre stage in R-Day parade New Delhi: The Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path here on Friday put the spotlight on ''Nari Shakti'', underscoring the pivotal role women play across various domains, from village industry, maritime sector, defence, science to space technology. **** DEL55 DAY-DEFENCE-PROWESS **** India's military might, women power on full display at R-Day parade New Delhi: India ushered in its 75th Republic Day on Friday with a grand display of its women power and military might that included elite marching contingents, missiles, warplanes, surveillance gadgets and lethal weapon systems, with French President Emmanuel Macron gracing the occasion as the chief guest. **** DEL14 DAY-MACRON-CHIEF GUEST **** French President Macron witnesses India's grand Republic Day parade New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday watched India's 75th Republic Day celebrations at the majestic Kartavya Path, joining a select group of global leaders to have graced the nation's biggest ceremonial in the last seven decades. **** DEL17 DAY-PARADE-FRENCH-RAFALES **** French Rafales, marching contingent take part in Republic Day parade New Delhi: Two Rafale fighter jets flanked by a multi-role tanker transport aircraft of the French Space and Air Force roared through Delhi's sky as India celebrated its 75th Republic Day at a grand parade on Friday with French President Emmanuel Macron gracing it as the chief guest. **** NATION BOM6 DAY-RSS-BHAGWAT **** Living in brotherhood will ensure country's progress: Mohan Bhagwat Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday asked people to live in brotherhood and asserted that India has the ability to become the 'Vishwa Guru' in a few years. **** BOM9 MH-QUOTA-LD JARANGE **** No going back on Maratha quota protest till all demands are met: Jarange Mumbai: Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange on Friday asserted that he won't abandon his agitation midway till the community is granted reservation in government jobs and education, while Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar said the activist's demands have been accepted. **** CAL7 BH-MANJHI **** Mahagathbandhan govt in Bihar won't remain intact: Manjhi Patna: The Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar would not remain intact, former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, who leads the Hindustan Awam Morcha, claimed on Friday.**** MDS9 DAY-TN-AWARD-MOHAMMED ZUBAIR **** TN CM Stalin confers state communal harmony award on fact-checker Mohammed Zubair Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday presented the state government's award for promotion of communal harmony to fact-checker Mohammed Zubair ''in recognition of his contribution in prevention of violence'' by debunking claims in social media that migrant workers were under attack in Tamil Nadu. **** DEL59 CONGRESS-RIGHTS-EROSION **** Rights of people being 'eroded' under the BJP govt: Congress prez Kharge New Delhi: The fundamental and basic rights guaranteed by the Constitution to every Indian are slowly being ''eroded'' and the government is using emotional issues to divert attention and hide the truth from citizens, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge alleged on Friday. **** FOREIGN FGN13 DAY-US-INDIA-LD BLINKEN **** 2023 marked by important milestones in US-India strategic partnership: Blinken Washington: Greeting the people of India on the occasion of the country's 75th Republic Day, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that the US was looking forward to further deepening the vibrant people-to-people ties and advancing the ambitious agenda for cooperation between the two nations. ****

