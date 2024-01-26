Dhami calls for collective contribution to achieve PM Modi's ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ vision

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday called upon the citizens to collectively contribute towards making India ''Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat''. Hoisting the national flag at his official residence on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day, Dhami said, ''We all will have to contribute together to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.'' In his address, the chief minister talked about how the benefits of welfare schemes had reached every section of society during the nine-and-a-half years of the Modi government and highlighted the steps taken during the period towards women empowerment. He cited the examples of the passage of the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Act' and the 'Lakhpati Didi Yojana'. The state government is working rapidly in every field to make Uttarakhand a leading state by 2025, Dhami said and sought the cooperation of people to achieve the goal.

He also administered the oath of the Preamble of the Constitution to the officials present and later hoisted the national flag at the BJP office here in the presence of Pradesh BJP president Mahendra Bhatt, party leader Ajeya Kumar and Dehradun Mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama. Dhami also attended the main function held at the Parade Ground where Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh unfurled the national flag. Government departments also presented tableaux at the function held at the Parade Ground where folk dance and music performances were put up by local artists. Several flag hoisting ceremonies were held across the state to mark the occasion, including one at the secretariat where Chief Secretary SS Sandhu unfurled the tricolour. Acting Chief Justice Manoj Tiwari hoisted the national flag at the Nainital High Court.

