Bihar will soon achieve target of providing 10 lakh govt jobs: Guv

Bihar was committed to providing 10 lakh government jobs to the state's youths, and the target would be achieved soon, Governor Rajendra V Arlekar said on Friday.

Addressing the Republic Day function at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna in the presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, he said the state has so far provided government jobs to 3.63 lakh people and the recruitment drive is continuing.

''The Bihar government will soon achieve the target of providing 10 lakh government jobs... The state government is working in this direction as 3 lakh more posts in different departments have been created. The government has so far provided jobs to 3.63 lakh people in the state, and the recruitment drive is on,'' he said.

Apart from government jobs, the state government was also working to create 10 lakh employment opportunities for people in other sectors, and has already created 5 lakh such opportunities, he added.

''The state government recently approved financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to about 94 lakh poor families for entrepreneurship and self-employment under the Chief Minister Small Entrepreneur Scheme. The government is committed to the overall development of the socially and economically weaker sections of the society,'' the governor said.

''The government recently raised the quotas for deprived castes from 50 to 65 per cent in state government jobs and educational institutions... and has requested the Centre for placing these legislations in the ninth schedule of Constitution to make them immune to legal scrutiny,'' he said.

The governor also spoke about different social welfare measures undertaken by the state government.

''A check has been imposed on crime and this will continue in the future too. There is an environment of social and communal harmony in Bihar,'' Arlekar said.

The governor also thanked PM Narendra Modi for the Centre's decision to confer Bharat Ratna on former CM Karpoori Thakur.

''Thakur's entire life was dedicated to the poor and deprived. This prestigious award is a tribute to his lifelong dedication to the upliftment of the underprivileged sections of society and his relentless fight for social justice. I express my gratitude to the PM for conferring Bharat Ratna on Karpoori Thakur,'' he said.

