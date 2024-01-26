Left Menu

Nitish has built image making everyone guess his future political moves: Kushwaha

He is feeling suffocated, he told PTI.Ever since the grand alliance government was formed in Bihar, RJD leaders keep attacking the CM.

Nitish has built image making everyone guess his future political moves: Kushwaha
Former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha on Friday said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has built an image where everyone keeps guessing about his future political moves.

Kushwaha, who heads the Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal, claimed that Kumar was trying to quit the Mahagathbandhan as he was feeling ''suffocated''.

''Nitish Kumar has built an image where everyone keeps guessing about his future political moves. It is true that he is not comfortable as RJD is part of the Mahagathbandhan. He is feeling suffocated,'' he told PTI.

''Ever since the grand alliance government was formed in Bihar, RJD leaders keep attacking the CM. Sometimes the statements become insulting to him. These are the reasons that, as per indications, he is trying to quit the grand alliance,'' he added.

Speculations are rife that Kumar was unhappy with the Mahagathbandhan, which includes the Congress and the RJD with three Left parties supporting the government from outside.

There are also rumours that he might be planning a return to the BJP-led NDA, though leaders of the saffron party have maintained that doors were ''closed'' for the JD(U) supremo.

JD(U) leaders have also been maintaining that the party was ''firmly with'' the opposition INDIA bloc.

