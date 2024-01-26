Nitish has built image making everyone guess his future political moves: Kushwaha
He is feeling suffocated, he told PTI.Ever since the grand alliance government was formed in Bihar, RJD leaders keep attacking the CM.
- Country:
- India
Former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha on Friday said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has built an image where everyone keeps guessing about his future political moves.
Kushwaha, who heads the Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal, claimed that Kumar was trying to quit the Mahagathbandhan as he was feeling ''suffocated''.
''Nitish Kumar has built an image where everyone keeps guessing about his future political moves. It is true that he is not comfortable as RJD is part of the Mahagathbandhan. He is feeling suffocated,'' he told PTI.
''Ever since the grand alliance government was formed in Bihar, RJD leaders keep attacking the CM. Sometimes the statements become insulting to him. These are the reasons that, as per indications, he is trying to quit the grand alliance,'' he added.
Speculations are rife that Kumar was unhappy with the Mahagathbandhan, which includes the Congress and the RJD with three Left parties supporting the government from outside.
There are also rumours that he might be planning a return to the BJP-led NDA, though leaders of the saffron party have maintained that doors were ''closed'' for the JD(U) supremo.
JD(U) leaders have also been maintaining that the party was ''firmly with'' the opposition INDIA bloc.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kumar
- Kushwaha
- JDU
- Nitish Kumar
- Janata Dal
- Bihar
- INDIA bloc
- Upendra Kushwaha
- Congress
- Mahagathbandhan
ALSO READ
CPI(ML) Liberation seeks five Lok Sabha seats in Bihar
Bihar CM’s ‘Nitish Johar’ rally in Jharkhand's Ramgarh postponed to Feb 3
"Announcement soon": JD(U) leader on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's decision to attend Ayodhya invite
Bihar: Patna Police announces Rs 50,000 reward for information in Phulwari Sharif gangrape, murder case
Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to enter Bihar by January-end