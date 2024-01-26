Goa to collaborate with non-profit organisation in healthcare sector: Vishwajit Rane
Goa minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday said the state government was collaborating with a non-profit organisation to foster a robust and resilient healthcare landscape in keeping with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of self reliance.The collaboration with NATHEALTH, which has a diverse membership ranging from providers to tech companies, will fortify and elevate the role of the states health sector in GDP, employment and digital transformation.
The collaboration with NATHEALTH, which has a diverse membership ranging from providers to tech companies, will fortify and elevate the role of the state's health sector in GDP, employment and digital transformation. Rane said.
''NATHEALTH, a dynamic force in the healthcare landscape, has extended a collaborative hand to fortify Goa's healthcare sector. Expressing a keen interest in partnership with Goa, NATHEALTH envisions the creation of a modern healthcare system, tapping into the collective expertise of its private ecosystem,'' Rane wrote on social media platform X.
''Aligned with the Hon Prime Minister's vision of self-reliance, NATHEALTH seeks to not only rejuvenate public health but also fortify the economy. This collaboration holds the promise of attracting foreign and private investments, fostering a robust and resilient healthcare landscape in Goa,'' the state health minister added.,
