Goa to collaborate with non-profit organisation in healthcare sector: Vishwajit Rane

Goa minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday said the state government was collaborating with a non-profit organisation to foster a robust and resilient healthcare landscape in keeping with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of self reliance.The collaboration with NATHEALTH, which has a diverse membership ranging from providers to tech companies, will fortify and elevate the role of the states health sector in GDP, employment and digital transformation.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 26-01-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 16:56 IST
Goa minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday said the state government was collaborating with a non-profit organisation to foster a robust and resilient healthcare landscape in keeping with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of self reliance.

The collaboration with NATHEALTH, which has a diverse membership ranging from providers to tech companies, will fortify and elevate the role of the state's health sector in GDP, employment and digital transformation. Rane said.

''NATHEALTH, a dynamic force in the healthcare landscape, has extended a collaborative hand to fortify Goa's healthcare sector. Expressing a keen interest in partnership with Goa, NATHEALTH envisions the creation of a modern healthcare system, tapping into the collective expertise of its private ecosystem,'' Rane wrote on social media platform X.

''Aligned with the Hon Prime Minister's vision of self-reliance, NATHEALTH seeks to not only rejuvenate public health but also fortify the economy. This collaboration holds the promise of attracting foreign and private investments, fostering a robust and resilient healthcare landscape in Goa,'' the state health minister added.,

