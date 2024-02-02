Indonesia president says cabinet working normally, amid reports of discontent

Indonesia President Joko Widodo said on Friday his cabinet was working normally, amid reports of discontent among his ministers.

"The cabinet has no problem," Jokowi, as the president is known, told reporters when asked about unease in the cabinet, adding it was normal and democratic to have differences of opinion. Indonesia will have presidential and legislative elections on Feb. 14.

Local media has reported some discontent in Jokowi's cabinet following public criticism leveled at the president about perceived political interference and lack of neutrality in his tacit backing of leading candidate, Prabowo Subianto, his defence minister. Jokowi has said presidents are allowed to support candidates.

Prabowo is on a ticket with Jokowi's son as his running mate. While Jokowi has not explicitly endorsed any of the three candidates, he has made highly publicised appearances with Prabowo.

