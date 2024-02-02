Left Menu

J''khand: MLAs of JMM-led coalition head to Hyderabad after Champai Soren takes oath as CM

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 02-02-2024 13:07 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 13:07 IST
J''khand: MLAs of JMM-led coalition head to Hyderabad after Champai Soren takes oath as CM
Shortly after Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Champai Soren was sworn in as the chief minister of the state, MLAs of the ruling JMM-led coalition reached the airport here to fly to Hyderabad.

A senior leader of the ruling coalition said that the decision to shift the legislators to Hyderabad, the capital of Congress-ruled Telangana, was taken considering that the opposition BJP may make attempts to ''poach'' them. "We were given 10 days to prove the government's majority. We can't take any chance during the period as the BJP might try to contact our MLAs," the senior leader told PTI.

A video released by the JMM-led coalition on Thursday showed the support of 43 legislators in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly.

