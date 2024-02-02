Rajasthan forms panel to review decisions of previous Congress govt

The BJP government led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has constituted a four-member cabinet committee to review decisions taken by the previous Congress government.

According to an official order, the committee comprising Health Minister Gajendra Singh, Parliamentary Minister Jogaram Patel, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara and PWD Minister Manju Baghmar will submit its report in three months.

The committee will review the two types of decisions taken by the former CM Ashok Gehlot-led government - those taken at the council of ministers and department levels between April 1, 2023 and December 14, 2023.

Also, the committee will review the works of the Gehlot government done in the past five years.

