Left Menu

Rajasthan forms panel to review decisions of previous Congress govt

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-02-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 13:39 IST
Rajasthan forms panel to review decisions of previous Congress govt
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP government led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has constituted a four-member cabinet committee to review decisions taken by the previous Congress government.

According to an official order, the committee comprising Health Minister Gajendra Singh, Parliamentary Minister Jogaram Patel, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara and PWD Minister Manju Baghmar will submit its report in three months.

The committee will review the two types of decisions taken by the former CM Ashok Gehlot-led government - those taken at the council of ministers and department levels between April 1, 2023 and December 14, 2023.

Also, the committee will review the works of the Gehlot government done in the past five years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines since 2021;

Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines sinc...

 Global
3
NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

 India
4
OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024