IMF projects China GDP to slow to 4.6% in 2024, decline further in medium term

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 14:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The International Monetary Fund on Friday projected that China's economic growth would slow to 4.6% in 2024 and decline further in the medium term with growth of about 3.5% projected in 2028.

China's economy has been hit by weakness in its property sector and subdued external demand, the IMF said.

The world's second-largest economy has struggled to mount a strong and sustainable post-COVID pandemic bounce, burdened by the protracted property crisis, weak consumer and business confidence, mounting local government debts, and weak global growth.

