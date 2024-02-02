IMF projects China GDP to slow to 4.6% in 2024, decline further in medium term

The International Monetary Fund on Friday projected that China's economic growth would slow to 4.6% in 2024 and decline further in the medium term with growth of about 3.5% projected in 2028.

China's economy has been hit by weakness in its property sector and subdued external demand, the IMF said.

The world's second-largest economy has struggled to mount a strong and sustainable post-COVID pandemic bounce, burdened by the protracted property crisis, weak consumer and business confidence, mounting local government debts, and weak global growth.

