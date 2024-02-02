Russian commission finds problems in anti-war presidential candidate's supporter list - TASS
Russia's election commission has found irregularities in the list of signatures that anti-war candidate Boris Nadezhdin submitted to back his bid to run against Vladimir Putin in an upcoming election, the TASS news agency said on Friday.
