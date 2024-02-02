Left Menu

Giving impression of predetermined polls results 'insult to people': PPP chief Bilawal

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 02-02-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 15:51 IST
Giving impression of predetermined polls results 'insult to people': PPP chief Bilawal
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Taking a swipe at Nawaz Sharif, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that "giving an impression" of pre-decided results of the upcoming general elections is "an insult to the people" of Pakistan, as he criticised the three-time former prime minister of ''not campaigning enough''.

The 35-year-old Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bhutto-Zardari, who was nominated as the party's official prime ministerial candidate last month, made the comments in a podcast interview, according to the Dawn newspaper.

"Even if that's not true, just giving that impression is an insult to the people. […] Sure, you have been the prime minister three times [but] tell us what you want to do," the former foreign minister said, referring to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Sharif.

Bhutto-Zardari also criticised the 73-year-old former prime minister for "not campaigning" enough, saying it affected the legitimacy of the general elections scheduled for next week.

The PML-N leader was ousted from power thrice in 1993, 1999 and 2017.

Sharif is the only Pakistani politician who became the prime minister of the coup-prone country for a record three times.

He ended his four-year self-imposed exile in the UK and returned to Pakistan in October last year after securing what his opponents and political analysts described as "blessings of the powerful military establishment." His party is considered the favourite to win next week's polls for the same reasons, with some opposition parties terming him a 'Laadla' (favourite) of the establishment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines since 2021;

Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines sinc...

 Global
3
NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

 India
4
OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024